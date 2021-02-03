Monsanto carries East Tennessee State past Mercer 70-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MACON, Ga. (AP)Damari Monsanto matched his season high with 24 points plus 10 rebounds as East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 70-64 on Wednesday night.

David Sloan had 14 points for East Tennessee State (11-6, 7-2 Southern Conference). Silas Adheke added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Mercer totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Neftali Alvarez had 17 points for the Bears (10-7, 3-6). Leon Ayers III added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES