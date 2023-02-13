DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Kris Monroe finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds to power North Carolina Central to an 85-52 romp over Coppin State on Monday night.

Marque Maultsby added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (12-11, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Sam Sessoms had 18 points and two steals to pace the Eagles (6-20, 1-8), who have lost eight straight. Mike Hood added eight points and Luka Tekavcic totaled seven points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. North Carolina Central visits Delaware State, while Coppin State hosts Howard.

