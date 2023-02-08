STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Tahron Allen’s 22 points helped Monmouth defeat Stony Brook 61-54 on Wednesday night.

Allen also had six rebounds and six steals for the Hawks (5-20, 4-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Myles Foster scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Myles Ruth was 2 of 4 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with 17 points for the Seawolves (8-17, 4-8). Stony Brook also got 11 points and six rebounds from Frankie Policelli. Toby Onyekonwu also had eight points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.