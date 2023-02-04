BOONE, N.C. (AP)Takal Molson had 16 points in James Madison’s 63-57 victory against Appalachian State on Saturday night.

Molson had five rebounds for the Dukes (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Terrence Edwards added 14 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Julien Wooden was 4 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Donovan Gregory finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (13-12, 6-6). Appalachian State also got 20 points from Terence Harcum. In addition, Xavion Brown finished with 12 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.