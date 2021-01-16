Moffatt, Ferguson lead Colgate over Holy Cross 95-55

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Ryan Moffatt had 14 points to lead five Colgate players in double figures as the Raiders romped past Holy Cross 95-55 on Saturday.

Jack Ferguson added 13 points for the Raiders. Keegan Records chipped in 12, Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 11 as did Nelly Cummings.

Matt Faw had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Crusaders (2-3, 2-3 Patriot League). Gerrale Gates added 11 points.

The two teams play each other again Sunday.

