Moffatt, Ferguson lead Colgate over Holy Cross 95-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Ryan Moffatt had 14 points to lead five Colgate players in double figures as the Raiders romped past Holy Cross 95-55 on Saturday.

Jack Ferguson added 13 points for the Raiders. Keegan Records chipped in 12, Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 11 as did Nelly Cummings.

Matt Faw had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Crusaders (2-3, 2-3 Patriot League). Gerrale Gates added 11 points.

The two teams play each other again Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES