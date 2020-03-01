Live Now
Mitrou-Long sparks UNLV to 92-69 romp over San Jose State

NCAA Men's Basketball
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Elijah Mitrou-Long totaled 20 points, six rebounds and six assists and UNLV routed San Jose State 92-69 on Saturday.

Mitrou-Long hit 8 of 14 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for the Rebels (17-14, 12-6 Mountain West Conference), who ran their winning streak to five heading into the conference tournament. Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 19 points – on 7-of-7 shooting – and 12 rebounds off the bench for his fifth double-double of the season. Bryce Hamilton added 18 points, while Amauri Hardy scored 17 with eight assists.

Seneca Knight had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-23, 3-15), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Trey Smith added 11 points.

UNLV shot 56% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc (11 of 22). The Rebels sank 13 of 21 free throws. San Jose State shot 40% overall and 31% from distance (8 of 26). The Spartans hit 19 of 28 foul shots.

The Rebels improved to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. UNLV defeated San Jose State 98-87 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

