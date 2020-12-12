Mitchell scores 31 to lead UMass past Northeastern 94-79

AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Tre Mitchell had 31 points and 11 rebounds as UMass beat Northeastern 94-79 on Friday.

Javohn Garcia had 23 points for UMass (1-0). Carl Pierre added 14 points. T.J. Weeks had 11 points.

Tyson Walker had 29 points and five steals for the Huskies (0-1). Jahmyl Telfort added 13 points. Jason Strong had 11 points.

