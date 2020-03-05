Mitchell scores 24 to lift UMass past La Salle 75-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Tre Mitchell had 24 points as UMass defeated La Salle 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Sean East II had 18 points and eight assists for UMass (14-16, 8-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Preston Santos added 13 points and three blocks.

David Beatty scored a career-high 20 points and had six assists for the Explorers (14-15, 5-12). Saul Phiri added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jared Kimbrough had 10 points.

The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Explorers this season. UMass defeated La Salle 77-69 on Jan. 8. UMass finishes out the regular season against Rhode Island at home on Saturday. La Salle finishes out the regular season against Saint Joseph’s on the road on Saturday.

