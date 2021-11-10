Mitchell scores 13 points as Brown dumps Salve Regina 89-59

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning we are seeing snow around Pagosa Springs and Silverton, Colorado, which may cause some slick spots on the 550 and 160. Snow will end throughout the morning, leading to drier and clearer skies today. In southeast New Mexico, we are dealing with dense fog around Hobbs, but it should start to dissipate by around 8 a.m. Temperatures are in the 30s, 40s, and 50s this morning, but with a cold front moving through this morning, we will not be warming up as much by the afternoon.

High temperatures will stay around 3 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Winds will be picking up by midday, with strong gusts through central and eastern NM. A Wind Advisory will be in effect 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Central Highlands, where winds will gust up to 50 mph. The west mountains, northern mountains, east and southeast plains will see higher winds as well, with gusts around 30-45 mph.