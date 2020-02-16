Mitchell leads South Alabama over Louisiana-Monroe 50-49

NCAA Men's Basketball
MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Trhae Mitchell led South Alabama with 14 points and 11 rebounds and the Jaguars scored the last six points of the game to beat Louisiana-Monroe 50-49 on Saturday.

Andre Fox added 12 points for South Alabama (16-11, 9-7 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. John Pettway had five steals and Chad Lott had seven rebounds.

Michael Ertel had 13 points for the Warhawks (7-18, 3-13). Langston Powell added 10 points.

Louisiana-Monroe stretched its lead to 48-43 on Ertel’s 3-pointer with about three minutes left, but then committed two turnovers, shot 0 of 3 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Jaguars evened the season series against the Warhawks with the win. Louisiana-Monroe defeated South Alabama 69-49 on Jan. 4. South Alabama matches up against Appalachian State on the road on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe plays Arkansas State on the road on Wednesday.

