Mitchell leads Rhode Island past Seton Hall 76-63

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Makhi Mitchell recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Rhode Island to a 76-63 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

Fatts Russell had 17 points for Rhode Island (3-2). Jeremy Sheppard added 14 points. Ishmael Leggett had 11 points.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (1-2). Jared Rhoden added 10 points.

