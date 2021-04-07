Mississippi signs grad transfer 7-foot center Nysier Brooks

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Graduate transfer center Nysier Brooks has signed to play with Mississippi.

The 7-footer, whose signing was announced Tuesday, played last season at Miami. Brooks averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season while shooting 51.7% from the field.

Brooks has played in 130 college games and started 62, spending his first three seasons at Cincinnati. He started 25 games last season as a senior and was the Hurricanes’ leading rebounder and shot blocker.

”We feel `Nas’ can be one of the very best defensive bigs in college basketball, and I am really excited to watch his growth on the offensive end,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES