Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Mirtchell’s career high 27 leads Sam Houston St. past Rice

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Kai Mitchell scored a career-high 27 points – nearly double his season average (14.2 ppg) – and grabbed 13 rebounds as Sam Houston State topped Rice 75-61 on Sunday.

Mitchell was 11-for-17 from the field and made all four free throws. Zach Nutall added 14 points for Sam Houston State (9-4), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Chad Bowie added 11 points.

Chris Mullins scored 13 points to lead the Owls (8-5). Payton Moore and Trey Murphy III each scored 11 points. The Bearkats shot 51% (30-for-59) and owned the boards 40-34.

Sam Houston State visits McNeese State to open Southland Conference play on Thursday. Rice plays Marshall on the road on Thursday in a Conference USA opener.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞