Minor leads Merrimack over Central Connecticut 62-46

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Jordan Minor had 15 points as Merrimack beat Central Connecticut 62-46 on Thursday night.

Devin Jensen had 14 points for Merrimack (7-4, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 11 points.

Greg Outlaw had 13 points for the Blue Devils (4-11, 4-8). Nigel Scantlebury added 13 points. Jamir Reed had six rebounds.

Central Connecticut totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES