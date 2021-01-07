Minor carries Merrimack past Sacred Heart 97-90 in OT

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Jordan Minor had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Merrimack defeated Sacred Heart 97-90 in overtime on Thursday night in their season opener.

Mikey Watkins had 19 points, six assists and five steals for Merrimack (1-0, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 17 points. Ziggy Reid had 17 points and nine rebounds.

There were no last-second heroics at the end of regulation and in overtime, Reid and Devin Jensen hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 10-0 run for a 91-83 lead.

Tyler Thomas scored a career-high 36 points and had six rebounds for the Pioneers (2-4, 2-3). Matas Spokas added 18 points. Aaron Clarke had 10 points.

