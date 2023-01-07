FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Kentrell Pullian’s 19 points helped Milwaukee defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-70 on Saturday night.

Pullian also added three steals for the Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon). BJ Freeman added 15 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and they also had seven rebounds. Markeith Browning II recorded 14 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons (11-6, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Damian Chong Qui added 16 points and seven assists for Purdue Fort Wayne. In addition, Ra Kpedi had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.