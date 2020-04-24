Milwaukee adds former UTEP guard Jordan Lathon

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP)Former UTEP guard Jordan Lathon is transferring to Milwaukee.

Milwaukee announced the addition of the 6-foot-4 Lathon on Friday. He is expected to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer regulations before playing for his new team.

Lathon has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Milwaukee coach Pat Baldwin said in a statement that Lathon ”brings a high level of physicality, competitiveness and athleticism to the guard position.

Lathon made 22 starts last season and averaged 5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He ranked 11th in Conference USA in assists and second in assist-turnover ratio (1.8).

He averaged 10.9 points and 5 rebounds as a freshman in 2018-19.

Lathon was rated as the nation’s No. 133 prospect in his high school class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss