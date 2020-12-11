Milstead leads San Francisco past Long Beach St. 107-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Damari Milstead had 24 points as San Francisco easily defeated Long Beach State 107-62 on Thursday night.

Milstead made 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He added six assists.

Jamaree Bouyea had 18 points for San Francisco (5-2). Julian Rishwain added 15 points. Dzmitry Ryuny had nine rebounds.

Khalil Shabazz, whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Dons, scored six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

It was the first time this season San Francisco scored at least 100 points.

Chance Hunter had eight rebounds for the Beach (1-2).

Isaiah Washington, the Beach’s second-leading scorer heading into the contest at 19.0 points per game, made 3 of 11 from the field and scored seven points.

