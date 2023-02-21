TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Setric Millner Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds in Toledo’s 84-63 win over Akron on Tuesday night for its 12th-straight win.

JT Shumate was 5 of 11 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Rayj Dennis recorded 17 points and was 8 of 13 shooting for the Rockets (22-6, 13-2 Mid-American Conference).

The Zips (19-9, 11-4) were led by Enrique Freeman, who recorded 18 points and nine rebounds. Xavier Castaneda added 12 points and four assists for Akron. In addition, Greg Tribble finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Toledo hosts Buffalo and Akron hosts Western Michigan.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.