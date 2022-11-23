ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Setric Millner Jr.’s 22 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Kentucky 82-69 on Wednesday.

Millner also had 13 rebounds for the Rockets (4-2). Rayj Dennis scored 13 points and added eight assists. Dante Maddox Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

LJ Wells led the way for the Norse (2-4) with 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Marques Warrick added 18 points for Northern Kentucky. Xavier Rhodes also had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.