Millner Jr. leads Toledo past Cleveland St. 70-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Setric Millner Jr. led a balanced attack with 17 points and Toledo defeated Cleveland St. 70-61 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Rollins had 15 points for Toledo (2-2), Marreon Jackson added 14 and Spencer Littleson 12.

Jayson Woodrich had 13 points for the Vikings (0-1). Craig Beaudion added 12 points and Tre Gomillion had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery