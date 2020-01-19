Miller’s double-double helps Morgan State top Howard, 68-58

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP)Malik Miller scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench and Morgan State snapped a two-game losing streak with a 68-58 win over Howard on Saturday night.

The loss is Howard’s seventh straight.

Howard got off to a strong start, taking a 26-23 lead at intermission, but Victor Okafor, Isaiah Burke and Stanley Davis scored on back-to-back-to-back layups to put Morgan State in front for good.

Burke finished with 11 points and Troy Baxter Jr. added 10 for the Bears (9-11, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Kyle Foster had 15 points off the bench to pace Howard (2-17, 0-5). Charles Williams and Khalil Robinson each added 12 points.