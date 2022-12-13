SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP)Riley Miller had 19 points in St. Thomas’ 82-61 victory over Green Bay on Tuesday night.

Miller was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Tommies (9-4). Parker Bjorklund shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Andrew Rohde finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Phoenix (2-9) were led in scoring by Cade Meyer, who finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Brock Heffner added 14 points for Green Bay. Clarence Cummings III also put up eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.