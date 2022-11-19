MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Riley Miller had 28 points in St. Thomas’ 72-61 win over Merrimack on Saturday night at the Zootown Classic.

Miller shot 9 for 18, including 9 for 17 from beyond the arc for the Tommies (4-2). Parker Bjorklund added 12 points. Brooks Allen scored nine points on 3-of-6 3-point shooting.

The Warriors (1-4) were led by Ziggy Reid, who posted 22 points and five assists. Merrimack got 14 points from Javon Bennett.

Both teams play on Wednesday. St. Thomas visits Milwaukee while Merrimack travels to play Providence.

