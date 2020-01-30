1  of  2
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Miller scores 23, UNC Greensboro tops Western Carolina 72-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Isaiah Miller had 23 points as UNC Greensboro defeated Western Carolina 72-58 on Wednesday night.

Kyrin Galloway had 15 points and three blocks for UNC Greensboro (17-5, 7-2 Southern Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. James Dickey added 12 rebounds.

Western Carolina scored 18 points in the second half, missing 11 3-pointers and making only six field goals. UNC Greensboro outscored the Catamounts by 15 points in the second half despite 3-of-16 shooting from 3-point distance and 37% shooting overall.

Carlos Dotson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Catamounts (13-7, 5-4). Mason Faulkner added six assists.

UNC Greensboro plays at East Tennessee State on Saturday. Western Carolina plays at Chattanooga on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞