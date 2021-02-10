Miller scores 22 to lead UNC Greensboro over Furman 64-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Isaiah Miller had 22 points as UNC Greensboro beat Furman 64-58 on Wednesday.

Keyshaun Langley had 11 points for UNC Greensboro (14-6, 9-3 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Clay Mounce had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Paladins (12-7, 6-4). Mike Bothwell added eight rebounds.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Paladins. Furman defeated UNC Greensboro 68-49 on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES