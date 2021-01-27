Miller scores 22 to carry UNC Greensboro past Mercer 81-68

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Isaiah Miller had 22 points as UNC Greensboro defeated Mercer 81-68 on Wednesday night.

Keyshaun Langley had 12 points and six assists for UNC Greensboro (11-5, 6-2 Southern Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Angelo Allegri added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Hayden Koval had 11 points.

Felipe Haase had 17 points for the Bears (10-5, 3-4). Neftali Alvarez added 12 points, and Ross Cummings had 10 points and seven assists.

