Miller scores 21, Gordon 16 to spark Texas A&M to 77-60 win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Emanuel Miller scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Andre Gordon added 16 points and Texas A&M defeated Texas-Rio Grande Valley 77-60 on Sunday.

Miller made 7 of 8 shots from the floor and converted 7 of 9 free throws for the Aggies. He also contributed three steals. Gordon added five assists, four rebounds a block and a steal.

Thanks to Miller, Texas A&M (3-0) outscored the Vaqueros 30-18 in the paint and had the edge in rebounding, 39-30. The Aggies also scored 21 points on 33 free-throw attempts.

Late in the game Gordon dunked off a pretty alley-oop pass from Savion Flagg, who finished with seven assists and seven points.

Quinton Johnson led Texas-Rio Grande Valley (3-2) with 21 points, knocking in four 3-pointers. Marek Nelson added 10 points. Chris Freeman added nine but was 2-for-12 shooting.

The Vaqueros were 21 for 60 from the floor (35%), and 9-for-30 from distance.

Gordon opened the game with a jumper and Flagg dropped in a 3 for a 5-0 lead. After briefly spotting UTRGV a 6-5 edge, the Aggies rolled off a 20-9 spurt and were never seriously threatened.

