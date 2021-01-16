Miller scores 20 to lift UNC Greensboro over Samford 82-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)Isaiah Miller had 20 points and seven rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 82-70 on Saturday.

Keyshaun Langley had 19 points for UNC Greensboro (8-5, 3-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive road victory. Mohammed Abdulsalam added seven rebounds.

Christian Guess had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-7, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Richardson Maitre added 12 points. A.J. Staton-McCray had 10 points.

UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 87-63 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES