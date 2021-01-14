Miller scores 18 to lead UNC Greensboro past Samford 87-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)Isaiah Miller registered 18 points and eight rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 87-63 on Thursday night.

A.J. McGinnis and Kaleb Hunter each scored 13 points for UNC Greensboro (7-5, 2-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Mohammed Abdulsalam had eight points and nine rebounds.

UNC Greensboro scored a season-high 51 second-half points, breaking open what had been a five-point game at halftime.

Christian Guess had 16 points for the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-3), the only scorer to reach double figures. Samford shot 32% for the game (20 of 63) and were 5 of 26 from distance.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES