Miller scores 17, George Mason defeats UMBC 69-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Jordan Miller registered 17 points as George Mason defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 69-53 on Saturday.

Javon Greene had 14 points and six rebounds for George Mason (11-1), which won its sixth straight game. Jamal Hartwell II added 14 points. AJ Wilson had 9 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for the Patriots.

Dimitrije Spasojevic had 15 points for the Retrievers (6-8). K.J. Jackson added 12 points. He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. L.J. Owens had 10 points.

George Mason plays at TCU on Dec. 30. Maryland-Baltimore County hosts Penn State-York on Dec. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞