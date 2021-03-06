Miller lifts top-seeded UNCG over The Citadel 80-72 in SoCon

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Isaiah Miller had 21 points as top-seeded UNC Greensboro defeated The Citadel 80-72 in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Angelo Allegri and Hayden Koval each added 13 points for UNC Greensboro (19-8). A.J. McGinnis had 10 points. Keyshaun Langley scored only three points despite entering the matchup as the Spartans’ second leading scorer at 10 points per game.

Fletcher Abee had 18 points for the Bulldogs (13-12). Hayden Brown added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Kaiden Rice had 12 points and seven rebounds.

