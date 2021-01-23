Miller lifts George Mason over Saint Joseph’s 71-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jordan Miller registered 18 points as George Mason beat Saint Joseph’s 71-62 on Saturday.

Javon Greene had 13 points and eight rebounds for George Mason (8-6, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Oduro added 12 points.

Saint Joseph’s scored 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Taylor Funk had 21 points for the Hawks (1-12, 0-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Jordan Hall added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

George Mason defeated Saint Joseph’s 87-85 last Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES