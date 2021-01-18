Miller carries UNC Greensboro past The Citadel 87-73

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Isaiah Miller had a season-high 30 points plus 12 rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated The Citadel 87-73 on Monday night.

Kaleb Hunter had 13 points for UNC Greensboro (9-5, 4-2 Southern Conference). Mohammed Abdulsalam added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Hayden Brown had 14 points for the Bulldogs (8-3, 1-3). Kaiden Rice added 12 points and six rebounds, and Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 11 points.

