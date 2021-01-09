Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon past Tarleton State 59-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Asbjorn Midtgaard recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Grand Canyon to a 59-48 win over Tarleton State on Saturday night.

Oscar Frayer had 12 points for Grand Canyon (6-3, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 11 rebounds.

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 14 points for the Texans (2-4, 0-2). Freddy Hicks added nine rebounds. Shamir Bogues had 5 points, three steals and two rebounds.

The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Texans for the season. Grand Canyon defeated Tarleton State 75-72 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES