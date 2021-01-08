Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon over Tarleton State 75-72

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Asbjorn Midtgaard posted 19 points and nine rebounds as Grand Canyon narrowly beat Tarleton State 75-72 on Friday night in each of their Western Athletic Conference openers.

Gabe McGlothan had 14 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (5-3, 1-0). Mikey Dixon added 11 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 10 points and six assists.

Montre’ Gipson had 30 points for the Texans (2-3, 0-1). Tahj Small added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Konstantin Dotsenko had eight points, one rebound and one assist.

