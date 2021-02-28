Midtgaard carries Grand Canyon over Seattle 81-71

SEATTLE (AP)Asbjorn Midtgaard had 16 points and 16 rebounds to carry Grand Canyon to an 81-71 win over Seattle on Saturday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 17 points and seven assists for Grand Canyon (14-5, 8-2 Western Athletic Conference). Alessandro Lever and Mikey Dixon added 14 points apiece. Midtgaard made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Darrion Trammell had 28 points for the Redhawks (10-9, 3-4). Riley Grigsby added 25 points.

The Antelopes evened the season series against the Redhawks. Seattle defeated Grand Canyon 63-57 on Friday.

