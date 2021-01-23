Midtgaard carries Grand Canyon over Dixie State 81-46

NCAA Men's Basketball
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Asbjorn Midtgaard registered 16 points and nine rebounds as Grand Canyon romped past Dixie State 81-46 on Saturday night.

Alessandro Lever had 13 points for Grand Canyon (10-3, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Chance McMillian added 11 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 10 points.

Dixie State scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Cameron Gooden had 14 points for the Trailblazers (4-7, 0-4), who have now lost six consecutive games.

The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Trailblazers for the season. Grand Canyon defeated Dixie State 77-74 on Friday.

