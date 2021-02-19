Midtgaard carries Grand Canyon over California Baptist 71-61

PHOENIX (AP)Asbjorn Midtgaard recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Grand Canyon to a 71-61 win over California Baptist on Friday night, the Antelopes’ ninth straight victory.

Alessandro Lever had 19 points for Grand Canyon (13-3, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference). Mikey Dixon added 13 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Elijah Thomas had 13 points for the Lancers (10-8, 4-5). Ty Rowell added 12 points and six assists. Gorjok Gak had 12 points.

