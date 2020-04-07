Michigan’s DeJulius intends to enter transfer portal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State instate signee Josh Hall says he’ll go through the NBA draft process while maintaining his college eligibility.

Hall announced his decision in a social-media post Monday. He had played at Moravian Prep for his senior season as well as an additional year of prep school. Prep players are eligible to enter the draft if they’re at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and are at one NBA season has passed since their graduating class from high school.