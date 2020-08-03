Michigan State’s Tillman staying in NBA draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman is skipping his senior season and staying in the NBA draft.

Tillman announced Sunday that he would remain in the draft and plans to hire an agent. He’d announced in March that he would test the waters before making a final decision.

”I’m thrilled for Xavier and am very excited for the opportunities he has ahead of him,” coach Tom Izzo said. ”We knew that this was a very real possibility for him, but that it was going to be a difficult decision with everything going on in the world today.”

Tillman averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this past season.

Meanwhile, Michigan State guard Aaron Henry told ESPN he would withdraw from the draft and return to school.

Henry would be the team’s top returning scorer at 10.0 ppg.

