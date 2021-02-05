Michigan State looks to break skid vs. Nebraska

Michigan State has gone a full month without winning a game. Coach Tom Izzo believes a turnaround is imminent.

The Spartans carry a four-game losing streak into their home game against Nebraska on Saturday at East Lansing, Mich. Besides the losses, Michigan State also had three postponements during that stretch.

They were originally scheduled to play rival Michigan on Saturday, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program.

Michigan State’s most recent victory was on Jan. 5 against Rutgers. Its last game in East Lansing was three nights later, when it dropped a one-point decision to Purdue.

The Spartans have faced ranked opponents in their last two outings, falling to Ohio State 79-62 and Iowa 84-78.

“There’s no denying that it’s been a tough stretch for us but I thought our effort the last two games has improved, I thought our play has improved,” Izzo said. “Our shooting has gotten better but not markedly better. I think that will be the last step that could make the difference in winning some of these games.”

The Spartans (8-7, 2-7 Big Ten) have already collected a victory over the Cornhuskers. They won in Lincoln 84-77 on Jan. 2 behind a 27-point outing from Aaron Henry.

Teddy Allen (23 points) and Trey McGowens (20 points) led the Nebraska attack that day.

“Allen can shoot the ball from anywhere,” Izzo said. “He’s got an awkward shot, it just goes in. McGowens is one of the better guards in our league. He’s quick, can shoot it and he’s lethal on their fast break. He’s kind of like a one-man fast break.”

Nebraska (4-8, 0-5) hasn’t even played since Jan. 10. The Cornhuskers have been hit hard by the virus. According to coach Fred Hoiberg, nine players and three coaches contracted COVID-19.

His team just began practicing again this week.

“Conditioning-wise, we’re a long way away from where we need to be and rightfully so,” he said. “After 20 days of inactivity, it’s going to take awhile to get that back.”

The Cornhuskers postponed five consecutive games and six total last month. They carry a five-game losing streak into Saturday’s contest. In their last game, they lost to Indiana 84-76.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal but it hasn’t been ideal for a lot of people this year,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve just got to do the best job we can. Guys will get tired, we’re going to have to rotate them in and out very quickly. We’ll probably have to play a lot of guys.”

