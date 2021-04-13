Michigan State F Thomas Kithier enters transfer portal

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier has entered the transfer portal.

Kither made the announcement on Tuesday, saying he plans to graduate in May.

He started 14 games last season as a junior and played in 26 games, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Kithier averaged two-plus points in 86 games over three seasons.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says he will help Kithier explore his options.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES