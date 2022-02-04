Virginia has not prevailed in consecutive games since the start of the new year, with a chance to change that Saturday when it plays host to Miami at Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia (13-9, 7-5 ACC) has alternated a win with a loss for nine straight games and now faces Miami (16-6, 8-3) with reasons to feel optimistic.

The Cavaliers have beaten Miami four straight games and their famed “pack-line” defense has strangled Miami in recent seasons, holding the Hurricanes to 54 or fewer points in five straight.

“You have to keep Virginia from scoring because, if they score, they can set up their defense,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “Even when you force them to miss, they’re good at preventing fast breaks, and we rely on forcing turnovers and getting into the open court.”

The Hurricanes, who are 5-1 in true road games, are coming off Wednesday’s 68-64 home loss to Notre Dame, a defeat that can be attributed in part to Miami forcing just six turnovers.

Virginia leads the ACC in fewest points allowed per game (59.6), but Miami’s offense, tied for fifth in the league with 75.3 points per game, is much more explosive this season than it has been recently.

The Hurricanes have two of the ACC’s top 10 scorers in Kameron McGusty (sixth at 17.5) and Isaiah Wong (eighth at 16.1).

Miami’s three other starters — Charlie Moore (12.5 points, team-high 4.0 assists, team-high 2.2 steals), Sam Waardenburg (7.9 points) and Jordan Miller (9.0 points, 5.9 rebounds) — all can score, too.

That could put stress on a Virginia defense that is not as tough on 3-point shooters as in past years. They rank 11th in the league in defending shots from beyond the arc (35.1 percent).

“A lot is going to depend on whether we make 3s,” said Larranaga, whose team ranks tied for seventh in the league with a 36.2 percent rate from long distance.

Meanwhile, Virginia is coming off a 67-55 win over Boston College.

“We like to call these blue-collar games,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “It’s going to be physical.”

The Cavaliers are led in scoring by Jayden Gardner (14.5 ppg). A graduate transfer from East Carolina, Gardner is a 6-foot-6, 246-pounder who crashes the boards. He could be tough for Miami to stop, as he also leads the Cavs in offensive rebounds (2.5) and total boards (6.8).

Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin is Virginia’s only other double-figure scorer (11.8), but his 3-point shot (26.3 percent) has largely disappeared.

