Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Miami downs E. Michigan 73-68 behind Coleman-Lands

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored 16 points off the bench and Nike Sibande scored 14 and Miami (OH) beat Eastern Michigan 73-68 on Saturday.

Dae Dae Grant added 14 points and Dalonte Brown 10 and the Redhawks kept Eastern Michigan winless in Mid-American Conference play. Miami (9-11, 2-5) ended a two-game losing streak.

Coleman-Lands’ 3-pointer with 10:38 remaining broke a 52-all tie and Miami never trailed again. Darion Spottsville made two foul shots with 30 seconds to go and the Eagles were within 69-68, but Coleman-Lands scored a layup with 18 seconds left. Thomas Binelli missed a 3 for the attempt to tie, and Grant sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Binelli led EMU (10-10, 0-7) with 17 points, Boubacar Toure scored 16 with 12 rebounds and four blocks, Spottsville scored 12 and Ty Groce 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞