Metheny leads Bowling Green over E. Michigan 82-69

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Kaden Metheny had a season-high 29 points as Bowling Green beat Eastern Michigan 82-69 on Tuesday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (13-9, 9-7 Mid-American Conference). Caleb Fields added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Justin Turner had 13 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Bowling Green recorded a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Ty Groce had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-10, 1-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Bryce McBride added 15 points and Noah Morgan had 14 points and seven rebounds.

