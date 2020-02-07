Closings & Delays
Merrimack runs win streak to nine with 57-53 win over FDU

NCAA Men's Basketball
TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Idris Joyner scored 16 points and Devin Jensen 15 as Northeast Conference leader Merrimack extended its winning streak to nine games, edging Fairleigh Dickinson 57-53 on Thursday night.

Jensen hit consecutive 3-pointers and Jordan Minor added a basket as Merrimack took a 53-48 lead with 3:43 remaining. FDU was within two with 2:41 remaining but didn’t score again with Mike Watkins adding two free throws with 14 seconds left for the final score.

Minor added 10 points for the Warriors (16-8, 10-1). Juvaris Hayes had 10 assists to go with six points.

Fairleigh Dickinson scored only 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Xzavier Malone-Key had 13 points for the Knights (6-16, 4-7). Kaleb Bishop added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Knights for the season. Merrimack defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 74-71 on Jan. 23.

Merrimack plays Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Wagner at home next Thursday.

