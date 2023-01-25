MACON, Ga. (AP)Jalyn McCreary had 26 points in Mercer’s 71-67 overtime victory against East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

McCreary also had seven rebounds for the Bears (10-12, 3-6 Southern Conference). Shawn Walker scored 13 points and added five rebounds. James Glisson III scored 13 points.

Jalen Haynes finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Buccaneers (8-14, 4-5). Jaden Seymour added 11 points and eight rebounds for East Tennessee State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.