Mensah lifts San Diego St. over UC San Diego 78-57

SAN DIEGO (AP)Nathan Mensah had 19 points and nine rebounds and Keshad Johnson posted 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as San Diego State romped past UC San Diego 78-57 on Wednesday night.

Mensah finished 9-for-12 shooting.

Matt Bradley had 13 points and six assists for San Diego State (8-3), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Adam Seiko added 11 points.

San Diego State posted a season-high 23 assists and scored a season-high 45 points in the first half.

Jake Kosakowski had 18 points for the Tritons (6-5). Bryce Pope added 10 points. Toni Rocak had 10 points.

