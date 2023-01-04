DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Sam Mennenga’s 22 points helped Davidson defeat Loyola Chicago 80-57 on Wednesday night.

Mennenga added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (9-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10). Foster Loyer added 21 points, 16 in the second half, while going 8 of 13 from the floor and he also had six rebounds. David Skogman recorded 16 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Bryce Golden finished with 13 points for the Ramblers (6-8, 0-2). Loyola Chicago also got 12 points and six rebounds from Philip Alston. Ben Schwieger had nine points.

Davidson pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a lead to 14.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Davidson visits VCU while Loyola Chicago visits George Mason.

